Nigar’s anger as he continues to play in the rain

Nigar doesn’t think the two innings were played in the same condition, ‘Now if you say, it could be an excuse that it rained in the first innings. No, not at all. The rain was not so intense in the first inning. When we are fielding, the situation is different. We bring a limited number of players to the World Cup, it becomes difficult for us, coming from so far. And now the tournament will end with the players being added to the 10-day quarantine. So the safety of the player is important for the future. Because we have matches after the World Cup, I need players there too. ‘

Bangladesh will also go to the match referee in this regard, ‘When we were on the field, we asked the umpires whether we would play the game or not. They say, go ahead. There is nothing left to do on the field.