Nigar’s anger as he continues to play in the rain
Despite a confident start in batting, Bangladesh lost by a huge margin of 9 wickets against the host New Zealand in the end. That is why the World Cup started with two consecutive losses. However, Dunedin’s condition was not conducive to play in the rain-soaked 27-over match, said Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana. Not only was the bowlers having trouble gripping the ball due to the rain, but also the fielders were not able to see the ball properly, said Nigar. He also expressed concern over the safety of his players.
However, at the press conference, Nigar said that it was difficult for them to play in such conditions in the second innings. The bowlers could not grip the ball, not even the fielders. It rained so much, it was hard to see the ball. But it must be said that the New Zealand batsmen have batted well.
At that time, the Bangladesh captain was also worried about the safety of his players. The safety of those with whom I will fight seems to be the most important.
Nigar doesn’t think the two innings were played in the same condition, ‘Now if you say, it could be an excuse that it rained in the first innings. No, not at all. The rain was not so intense in the first inning. When we are fielding, the situation is different. We bring a limited number of players to the World Cup, it becomes difficult for us, coming from so far. And now the tournament will end with the players being added to the 10-day quarantine. So the safety of the player is important for the future. Because we have matches after the World Cup, I need players there too. ‘
Bangladesh will also go to the match referee in this regard, ‘When we were on the field, we asked the umpires whether we would play the game or not. They say, go ahead. There is nothing left to do on the field.
At the moment, the Bangladesh captain thinks that the problem of batting is mental. Skill, I have done net work. Now it is a matter of our minds. The sooner we realize, the sooner we can, the better for our team. Our bowlers are still good.