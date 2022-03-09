Entertainment

No arrest warrant has been issued against me: Sonakshi

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 4 hours ago
0 1 minute read

A non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha for money laundering. The allegations against Shatrughnakanya were heard last Sunday. This actress was silent for so many days. He said on Tuesday that there was no arrest warrant against him. He forbade to listen to rumors. 

According to Indian media, Sonakshi Sinha took money from organizer Promod Sharma to attend a fashion event in Delhi. He was invited as a guest. The actress did not attend the ceremony even after signing the contract.

After that the money was demanded from the organizers. Complainant Promod said that when Sonakshi and her manager were contacted, they made it clear that no money would be refunded. After such incident, Promod Sharma has filed a case against Sonakshi Sinha at Katghar police station in Mordabad for cheating Rs 36 lakh.
As soon as this incident came to light, there was an uproar in the industry. Sonakshi Sinha finally opened her mouth on Tuesday. He told the media, “Please do not expose these false news. It’s just an attempt to tarnish my image. No arrest warrant has been issued against me.

On the contrary, Sonakshi complained, ‘That person has conspired to defame me and take money from me. My lawyer has already started investigating the matter.

Not only that, Sonakshi is not thinking about this scam at all, it can be understood by looking at a picture given in her Instagram story. In that picture, Sonakshi was seen having tea. Which means it’s about to be the most delusional time of the year, as well. Sonakshi is going to enter the world of OTT through the web series ‘Fallen’. The series is set to release on Amazon Prime Video. He will be seen in a great role in this series. Sonakshi will be seen in the role of a police officer.
Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 4 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Kareena’s bold message on Women’s Day

Kareena’s bold message on Women’s Day

4 hours ago
Photo of Sharmaji is looking for a new meaning in life

Sharmaji is looking for a new meaning in life

4 hours ago
Photo of Life would not be so beautiful without you: Raj for the bride on Women’s Day

Life would not be so beautiful without you: Raj for the bride on Women’s Day

4 hours ago
Photo of Oath by deception: What Zayed Khan said

Oath by deception: What Zayed Khan said

4 hours ago
Back to top button