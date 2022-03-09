No arrest warrant has been issued against me: Sonakshi

A non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha for money laundering. The allegations against Shatrughnakanya were heard last Sunday. This actress was silent for so many days. He said on Tuesday that there was no arrest warrant against him. He forbade to listen to rumors.

According to Indian media, Sonakshi Sinha took money from organizer Promod Sharma to attend a fashion event in Delhi. He was invited as a guest. The actress did not attend the ceremony even after signing the contract.

After that the money was demanded from the organizers. Complainant Promod said that when Sonakshi and her manager were contacted, they made it clear that no money would be refunded. After such incident, Promod Sharma has filed a case against Sonakshi Sinha at Katghar police station in Mordabad for cheating Rs 36 lakh.

As soon as this incident came to light, there was an uproar in the industry. Sonakshi Sinha finally opened her mouth on Tuesday. He told the media, “Please do not expose these false news. It’s just an attempt to tarnish my image. No arrest warrant has been issued against me.

On the contrary, Sonakshi complained, ‘That person has conspired to defame me and take money from me. My lawyer has already started investigating the matter.