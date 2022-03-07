No-fly zone means the outbreak of World War III: Senator Rubio

The idea of ​​declaring Ukraine a “no-fly zone” in the face of Russian aggression is being discussed among US politicians. The discussion also raised the issue of the danger of declaring a ‘no-fly zone’.

“People need to understand what a no-fly zone means,” Marco Rubio told CNN on Sunday. It’s not a rule that you pass, and that everyone has to follow. It is intended to shoot down a Russian Federation plane. ”

Marco Rubio, vice chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, said the no-fly zone meant the outbreak of World War III.

Democrat Senator Christopher Murphy, on the other hand, told Fox News that he believes that implementing a no-fly zone in Ukraine is not in the best interests of the United States or Europe.

Christopher Murphy said the creation of a no-fly zone could lead the world’s two largest and most well-equipped nuclear superpowers to a direct war against each other. But another Democrat, Senator Joe Manchin, told NBC he would not rule out the idea of ​​a no-fly zone. Ukrainian President Zelensky has repeatedly called on the West to establish a no-fly zone over his country to protect it from Russian attacks. However, no country has so far responded to his call. The US-led Western military alliance, NATO, has rejected Zelensky’s call.