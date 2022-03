No progress on a ceasefire”, according to the Ukrainian minister

We are open to diplomacy but if it doesn’t work, we will protect our country and our people,” Dmytro Kuleba said during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in southern Turkey.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba regretted this Thursday, March 10 the lack of progress on a ceasefire in his country, during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in southern Turkey.