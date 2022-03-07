Entertainment

Not ‘single’, said Siddhanta Chaturvedi

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 21 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Bollywood actor Siddhanta Chaturvedi, he is known as ‘Gehraiya’. He has admitted the presence of a woman in his life, but he did not reveal who she is.

The number of his released movies is still low as Siddhanta is a new face in Bollywood, but he is hitting sixes one after another. The latest to catch everyone’s attention is Shakun Batra’s performance in ‘Gehraiya’ opposite Deepika Padukone.

He described himself as a ‘shy man’ in the interview given to the Bollywood bubble but did not reveal his name.

“We should hide what we love the most,” he argued.

“Maybe I can’t even hold his hand in public,” he said.

The young actor wants everyone to talk about his work, not his personal life.

Siddhanta Chaturvedi made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the movie “Gali Boy”. After ‘Gehraiya’, he will be seen in the movie ‘Phone Ghost’, where he is accompanied by Katrina Kaif and Ishan Khattar.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 21 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Bappi Lahiri: The proverbial man of disco music in the Indian subcontinent

Bappi Lahiri: The proverbial man of disco music in the Indian subcontinent

19 hours ago
Photo of James will sing in Las Vegas

James will sing in Las Vegas

19 hours ago
Photo of Deepika reacted to the parents with the new film

Deepika reacted to the parents with the new film

19 hours ago
Photo of After Dhakai Jamdani, Alia played the message of Nalen Gur

After Dhakai Jamdani, Alia played the message of Nalen Gur

20 hours ago
Back to top button