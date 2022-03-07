Not ‘single’, said Siddhanta Chaturvedi

Bollywood actor Siddhanta Chaturvedi, he is known as ‘Gehraiya’. He has admitted the presence of a woman in his life, but he did not reveal who she is.

The number of his released movies is still low as Siddhanta is a new face in Bollywood, but he is hitting sixes one after another. The latest to catch everyone’s attention is Shakun Batra’s performance in ‘Gehraiya’ opposite Deepika Padukone.

He described himself as a ‘shy man’ in the interview given to the Bollywood bubble but did not reveal his name.

“We should hide what we love the most,” he argued.

“Maybe I can’t even hold his hand in public,” he said.

The young actor wants everyone to talk about his work, not his personal life.

Siddhanta Chaturvedi made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the movie “Gali Boy”. After ‘Gehraiya’, he will be seen in the movie ‘Phone Ghost’, where he is accompanied by Katrina Kaif and Ishan Khattar.