Now she is ‘alone’ on paper, but the resources have not been decided

Actress and model Kim Kardashian is now ‘alone’. Alone on paper and pen. His eight-year marriage to US rapper Yay was officially over. The court made the decision after a virtual hearing last Wednesday. From now on, Kardashian will no longer use ‘West’ at the end of the name.

In December last year, Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West aka Yeh. Following the appeal, the court officially declared the actress ‘single’. However, the decision on assets and children’s responsibilities has not been made yet. Kim Kardashian’s separation process is divided into two parts. On the one hand, she has officially declared her ‘single’ and removed her ex-husband’s name ‘West’ from her name. The other part is the care of wealth and children. “I believe the court’s decision will help Kanye to accept the end of our relationship,” Kim said in a statement. Yeh was not present at Wednesday’s hearing, but he did his best to keep the family afloat.

Yeh has created controversy by doing a strange thing with Kim’s current boyfriend. As seen in a cartoon video of her new song ‘Easy’ on Wednesday, Kim’s current boyfriend Pete Davidson is being abducted and buried. Kim said on social media that she was mentally disturbed.

Kim and Kanye West have been in love since 2012. They got married after two years. Kaniye is popular as a rapper. He is one of the most popular songwriters in ‘Stronger’, ‘Jesus Walks’ and ‘Gold Digger’. On the other hand, Kardashian became a star in a family TV show in 2006. He has also got success by launching a brand under his own name. He has acted in several movies including ‘Disaster Movie’, ‘Deep in the Valley’, ‘Zulander II’, ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ and ‘This is Paris’.