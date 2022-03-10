Now the possibility of use of chemical and biological weapons, America-Russia face to face
In the Russo-Ukraine war, there has been a dispute between the US and Russia over Russia’s fear of attacking Ukraine with chemical or biological weapons. Russia has categorically denied any such plan, while the US has issued a statement. The statement said that Russia is preparing to attack Ukraine with biological or chemical weapons. Keep an eye on this.
The purpose of these biological weapons is military use.
America neither prepares nor keeps such weapons.
Russia’s attitude softens, Zelensky also agrees
On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated to give up his insistence on joining NATO. After this, Russian President Vladimir Putin has also shown softness. Ukraine is expected to make more significant progress in the next round of talks.