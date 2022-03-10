World

Now the possibility of use of chemical and biological weapons, America-Russia face to face

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has claimed that we have important reason to be concerned about the possibility of chemical and biological attack. It is possible that Russia may launch a chemical attack on the basis of the wrong reason, it has been doing this in the past as well.

In the Russo-Ukraine war, there has been a dispute between the US and Russia over Russia’s fear of attacking Ukraine with chemical or biological weapons. Russia has categorically denied any such plan, while the US has issued a statement. The statement said that Russia is preparing to attack Ukraine with biological or chemical weapons. Keep an eye on this.

On the other hand, Russia
The purpose of these biological weapons is military use.

America neither prepares nor keeps such weapons.

Russia’s attitude softens, Zelensky also agrees
On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated to give up his insistence on joining NATO. After this, Russian President Vladimir Putin has also shown softness. Ukraine is expected to make more significant progress in the next round of talks.

