Nusrat Faria’s film will be released in Bengali as well as Hindi

Nusrat Faria is very popular in Bangladesh as well as in Upper Bengal as he has experience working in Tollywood industry. In the next movie “Rockstar”, the Bangladeshi actress will be seen teaming up with Yash, one of the most popular actors of Tollywood . It is learned that the film will be released in Bengali as well as Hindi.

The online media Bangla Tribune has stated this in a report quoting Nusrat Faria.

The shooting of the film started on February 18 and ended on Saturday (March 5). It has been filmed in different parts of India.

Nusrat Faria said, “I have finished the work. Feeling happy. I am returning to Dhaka on Sunday after about three weeks. It is also a great joy. Another piece of news is that the film will be released in Hindi in India. ”

“Rockstar” will be released under the banner of Shapla Media International. The production company has also agreed to this.

At first it was thought that the movie “Rockstar” would be a song or a love picture. But the director of the movie Anshuman Pratyush said that the story of the movie has started with the story of revenge. Yash and Nusrat Faria will be in the role of popular rockstars in the movie as his fans. And revenge will come in their love.

Anshuman Pratyush said, “This is the story of fans and rockers. It will show how the lives of the two become intertwined. Here is the story of revenge. ”

It is to be mentioned that Nusrat Faria made her debut as a heroine in the 2015 India-Bangladesh co-produced film “Aashiqui”. He was later seen in “Badshah: The Dawn”, “Boss 2”, “Wedding Expedition”. The actress was last seen on the big screen in the movie “Shahenshah” released in 2020.