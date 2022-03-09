Oath by deception: What Zayed Khan said

Ilyas Kanchan, president of the Film Artists’ Association, has declared Zayed Khan’s swearing in as general secretary illegal. Besides, the first meeting of the artists’ association last Friday was also canceled by President Ilyas Kanchan. He claimed that Zayed Khan had taken oath by showing ‘old paper’ of another judgment of the court. That is tantamount to deception. Elias Kanchan made the allegations at a press conference at the FDC on Monday evening.

Actor Zayed Khan explained his position in the light of Ilyas Kanchan’s allegations. He claimed that he had not resorted to any deception. Zayed Khan said, ‘Ilyas Kanchan Bhai is misunderstanding. I did not resort to deception, the question does not arise. For what reason? The verdict is in my favor. Everyone knows that. There has also been news of the verdict in the newspapers. Speaking of which, it takes time for the copy of the verdict to come out of the court.

As a rule, anyone can get a Law Year Certificate from his lawyer after receiving the verdict. Everyone knows that the court verdict has been passed. I also got a Law Year Certificate. It is valid. If I swear by collecting fake papers, did Nipun appeal by showing fake papers? He has appealed by showing the evidence that the verdict has been passed. I have won the case in the High Court. Brother Kanchan read the paper and made me swear. I don’t understand where the deception is coming from. ‘