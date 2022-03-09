Oath by deception: What Zayed Khan said
Ilyas Kanchan, president of the Film Artists’ Association, has declared Zayed Khan’s swearing in as general secretary illegal. Besides, the first meeting of the artists’ association last Friday was also canceled by President Ilyas Kanchan. He claimed that Zayed Khan had taken oath by showing ‘old paper’ of another judgment of the court. That is tantamount to deception. Elias Kanchan made the allegations at a press conference at the FDC on Monday evening.
Actor Zayed Khan explained his position in the light of Ilyas Kanchan’s allegations. He claimed that he had not resorted to any deception. Zayed Khan said, ‘Ilyas Kanchan Bhai is misunderstanding. I did not resort to deception, the question does not arise. For what reason? The verdict is in my favor. Everyone knows that. There has also been news of the verdict in the newspapers. Speaking of which, it takes time for the copy of the verdict to come out of the court.
As a rule, anyone can get a Law Year Certificate from his lawyer after receiving the verdict. Everyone knows that the court verdict has been passed. I also got a Law Year Certificate. It is valid. If I swear by collecting fake papers, did Nipun appeal by showing fake papers? He has appealed by showing the evidence that the verdict has been passed. I have won the case in the High Court. Brother Kanchan read the paper and made me swear. I don’t understand where the deception is coming from. ‘
The filmmaker further said, ‘A copy of the appeal has been made public online. I gave that paper. But Ilyas Kanchan Bhai will hold a press conference about it like this, in fact I could not have imagined. I deny all his allegations. Because, something is wrong. He is a very respected man. I went to the office of my brother-in-law Kanchan Bhai and gave details of the matter. He said, ‘It is not necessary for our artist association to take an oath, but our meeting is valid on that day. The quorum was full there. ‘
The chamber court has suspended the verdict of the High Court declaring Zayed Khan as the general secretary of Bangladesh Film Artists Association for four weeks. The chamber judge’s court passed the order on Sunday after hearing Nipun Akter’s appeal against the High Court’s verdict. Earlier on March 2 (Wednesday), the High Court ruled that Zayed Khan’s candidature for the post of general secretary was valid. The High Court bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman passed the verdict on the same day. Then on Friday (March 4), Zayed Khan was sworn in as the general secretary of Shilpi Samiti for the third time.
The election of Shilpi Samiti was held on January 26. Preliminary results the next day declared Zayed Khan as the General Secretary. Nipun later lodged a written complaint with the Electoral Appeal Board.