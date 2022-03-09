On the eve of the Versailles summit, Europe displays a united and resolute front against Russia

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia was an electric shock for the 27 members of the Union. On the eve of the Versailles summit of March 10 and 11, Europe is displaying a united front. More humane in the face of the 2 million Ukrainian refugees, more pugnacious towards Putin. Germany in particular has abandoned in a spectacular reversal its tendency to pacifism.

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, not only has war returned to the Old Continent , but it is likely to last. On Thursday March 10 and Friday March 11, the 27 European Heads of State and Government meet at the Palace of Versailles to outline common responses. It is nothing less than laying the foundations of a new Europe. Emmanuel Macron could not choose a more symbolic place than the residence of the Sun King, where peace with Germany was sealed in June 1919…

Assuming the presidency of the Union during the first half of 2022 , France had announced this summit at the beginning of December. At the time, it was to open up to distant horizons, “the growth and investment model for 2030”. The President of the Republic had then pointed out: “we must move from a Europe of cooperation within our borders to a powerful Europe in the world, fully sovereign, free of its choices and master of its destiny”. The Head of State did not believe so well!