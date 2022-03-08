Once again, Japan has seized the assets of the Russian-Oligarchs

Japan has imposed further sanctions on Russia over its attacks on Ukraine. The country has seized the assets of dozens of other Russian and Belarusian officials and oligarchs. The news agency Al Jazeera reported this information in a report today.

Al Jazeera quoted the Japanese finance ministry as saying on Tuesday that the sanctions were imposed on Russian President Vladimir Putin, the deputy chief of staff of the Putin administration, the head of the Chechen republic and a close ally of the Kremlin, the Volga Group, Transneft and Wagon. The list also includes 12 Belarusian government officials and businessmen, as well as 12 companies from Russia and Belarus.

Japan, a close ally of the United States, has taken a tougher stance against Russia than most countries in the region. Most governments, on the other hand, have refused to condemn or impose sanctions on Moscow. Apart from Japan, only South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan have announced sanctions against Moscow.