‘Other’ use of nail polish
Nail polish is the most popular accessory for nail decoration. But there are many who do not see the nail polish. They can also read this article. Because, the subject of the article, another use of nail polish.
The leather of the shoe is slightly raised? No worries. Nail polish of various colors is available in the market. Buy it with the bag. Then paint the part of the shoe with the nail polish. Only you, as the parent can know for sure. You can also use this intelligence in the case of fridge, bag or fan.
If you leave the jewelry at home for a while, it will become old. So at the beginning you can polish the pendant, churi or bracelet with water color nail polish. The jewelry will be like new for a long time. Not to mention another thing about jewelry.
Suppose you are wearing a wine colored sari. But the color of the stone on your neck set is green. There must be wine colored nail polish. Apply. Remove from the program again with the remover.
Close the mouth of the envelope? No glue on hand? There is clear nail polish. Apply.
Desalaiyera stick does not want to burn? Apply a cover in the same way as nail polish. Dry. Let’s see if it burns …
Many times when you wear the ring, the metal stains fall off. Apply a little clear nail polish on the ring before wearing. You will see that the stain will not fall anymore.
You can paint the wall or the flower tub as you wish with nail polish. It can even be a beautiful painting with nail polish frozen in the house.