‘Other’ use of nail polish

If you leave the jewelry at home for a while, it will become old. So at the beginning you can polish the pendant, churi or bracelet with water color nail polish. The jewelry will be like new for a long time. Not to mention another thing about jewelry.

Suppose you are wearing a wine colored sari. But the color of the stone on your neck set is green. There must be wine colored nail polish. Apply. Remove from the program again with the remover.

Close the mouth of the envelope? No glue on hand? There is clear nail polish. Apply.