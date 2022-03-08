Outside control of the follower!

The Congress alleges that there was an ‘outside hand’ in controlling the number of followers of their leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter. A few months ago, Rahul targeted Twitter, alleging that he was trying to control his followers. After the increase in the number of followers this time, the Congress alleges that in the past there was an external influence behind the control of Rahul’s Twitter account.

There was an uproar over this issue a few months ago. At that time, the Congress pointed the finger at the Narendra Modi government, accusing it of trying to control social media. The number of Rahul’s followers on Twitter has now crossed 20 million.

In a letter to Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal in December last year, Rahul alleged that his followers had been under control since August 2021. His Twitter account has been temporarily shut down.

Rahul said that the number of his followers was increasing by 230,000 every month. In one month the number had reached six and a half lakhs. But the number of followers has not been increasing for several months. One crore 98 lakhs are stuck.

Later, however, the number of Rahul’s followers increased on Twitter. The Congress then tweeted on Tuesday that Twitter had been influenced from outside to curb the number of Rahul’s followers. This was proved by the increase in the number. Source: Republic World, Economic Times.