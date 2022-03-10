Overnight Russian airstrikes in the Sumi region: Ukraine
Dmitry Zhivitsky also said that about 10 minutes after the attack in Okhtiarka, the capital of the Sumi Oblast region, Sumit, and the village of Bititsia were bombed. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties in the attack. The Russian military has not commented on the attack.
Zhivitsky added that three humanitarian corridors are expected to be opened to evacuate civilians from 9 a.m. local time.
Nearly 5,000 people were evacuated from Sumi yesterday after Russia carried out several days of bombings.
Russia and Ukraine, meanwhile, have agreed to sit down for Turkish-mediated talks two weeks after the start of the war. The foreign ministers of the two countries are scheduled to meet in Antalya, Turkey on Thursday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes that this will open the door to a permanent ceasefire.