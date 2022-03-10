World

Overnight Russian airstrikes in the Sumi region: Ukraine

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 8 hours ago
2 1 minute read

Russia launched an overnight airstrike on Wednesday in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Okhtiarka, in the Sumi Oblast region of Ukraine. The region’s administrative head, Dmitry Zhivitsky, said Russian warplanes had attacked residential areas and gas pipelines. News from the BBC

Dmitry Zhivitsky also said that about 10 minutes after the attack in Okhtiarka, the capital of the Sumi Oblast region, Sumit, and the village of Bititsia were bombed. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties in the attack. The Russian military has not commented on the attack.

Zhivitsky added that three humanitarian corridors are expected to be opened to evacuate civilians from 9 a.m. local time.
Nearly 5,000 people were evacuated from Sumi yesterday after Russia carried out several days of bombings.

Russia and Ukraine, meanwhile, have agreed to sit down for Turkish-mediated talks two weeks after the start of the war. The foreign ministers of the two countries are scheduled to meet in Antalya, Turkey on Thursday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes that this will open the door to a permanent ceasefire.

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 8 hours ago
2 1 minute read
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Opposition candidates have been elected president of South Korea

Opposition candidates have been elected president of South Korea

34 mins ago
Photo of Soldiers could die in Russian fleet tanks

Soldiers could die in Russian fleet tanks

37 mins ago
Photo of Putin sees how strong we are: Zelensky

Putin sees how strong we are: Zelensky

39 mins ago
Photo of 12,000 Russian soldiers killed in two weeks, 335 tanks destroyed: Ukrainian army

12,000 Russian soldiers killed in two weeks, 335 tanks destroyed: Ukrainian army

42 mins ago
Back to top button