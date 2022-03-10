OVERVIEW. This happened today in Ukraine

As hundreds of thousands of people live in increasingly worrisome conditions in the besieged city of Mariupol, heavy fighting has resumed in Kiev on Thursday. Russian tanks advanced towards the capital, and according to the mayor, Russia is still doing everything it can to surround Kiev.

Just before noon yesterday, a rocket shower fell on the abandoned town of Velika Dimerka, about five kilometers from the outskirts of Kiev. It is clear that the Russians have been trying to approach the capital on several fronts since the beginning of the invasion. According to journalists from the French-language news agency AFP, Russian tanks are advancing towards Kiev from the northeast. In the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the tanks already reached Skibin, just outside the capital.

According to local authorities, fierce fighting took place on several roads around Kiev. Among other things, around the highway to the more western Zhitomir and in Makariv. The situation is also very dangerous in the northwest. However, attempts are still being made to evacuate civilians from those cities. The Ukrainian army claims to have defeated a battalion of Russian tanks along the eastern side. For the time being, the Ukrainian authorities can only organize supplies to the capital from the south of the city.

According to Ukraine, at least 71 children have been killed since the Russian invasion two weeks ago. That is almost twice as many as the 37 child victims that UNICEF had previously reported. At least three people, including one girl, were killed in the airstrike on the hospital in Mariupol on Wednesday. A fourth person was killed in another airstrike there on Thursday morning.