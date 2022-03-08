Padma Bridge: People of the South waiting for Mahendrakshan

The bridge of dreams on the chest of Pramatta Padma is now fully visible. Last-minute work is underway to open the Padma Bridge to traffic by June this year. The whole nation, including the launch passengers from the south, is waiting to see that Mahendrakshan.

While sitting on a launch from Shimulia in Munshiganj to Banglabazar Ghat in Shibchar at 10:30 am on Tuesday, various discussions were heard about the fascination and expectation of ordinary passengers about the Padma Bridge.

Ashraf Ali got on the launch from Shimulia for Barisal. Sitting on the ground floor of the launch. Through the window you can see the Padma Bridge in the distance, which is getting closer and closer. He looked at the bridge and smiled at the passengers sitting next to him. The Padma Bridge will be launched this June. There will be no more suffering.

In line with his words, another passenger said, the Padma bridge was seen. And only three or four months left. How many months will go away in the blink of an eye! You can get in the car from home and go to Dhaka at once. There will be no suffering along the way.

As soon as the launch cut the gentle rippling water of the Padma and approached the Padma bridge, the commotion started among the passengers. Trying to take pictures through the window and fascinated

Staring As soon as the launch crossed the bottom of the bridge, the general passengers started talking about the bridge. Some people say that with only three or four months left, you can go overboard.

Another launch passenger said. Alamgir Hossain said that most of the time he has to suffer on the way to and from Dhaka. Navigation is closed in hostile weather. There is a long wait at the ferry terminal. All in all, this long suffering of the waterways will be removed only if the bridge is opened. Now just wait a few days.

Standing on the deck of the launch, a passenger named Tonaya Roy of Kalkini was showing the Padma Bridge with the baby in his lap. He said, Padma bridge is the bridge of our dreams. Looking at the bridge brings peace of mind. So showing the child. I hope I can cross the bridge in June.

Meanwhile, the hawkers of the launch dock are thinking of changing their profession. However, they are not dissatisfied with the joy of leaving the old job.

Banglabazar ghat jhalamuri seller said. “We have at least 250 hawkers in all,” Alamin said. Who sell a variety of things around the launch, ferry and wharf areas. The number of sellers of various types of food is more. Some of us have been doing business at the wharf for two decades. Now when the Padma bridge is opened, we have to do something else. No regrets about changing jobs. We need to start the Padma Bridge quickly.

The launch workers of Banglabazar Ghat said, “If the launch of Padma bridge is launched, even though there will be no more jobs for the launch, we will be greatly benefited if the bridge is launched.” This will be the economic development of the people in the char areas of the Padma. Children can easily go to the capital to study. No need to wait at the dock with the patient.

Akhter Hossain, Traffic Inspector, Banglabazar Ghat, BIDbisnut, said, If the Padma bridge is opened, there will be a revolution in the communication system. There are 6 launches operating regularly on this route. Most of the passengers cross the launch to see the Padma Bridge from a distance.