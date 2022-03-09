Pakistan is facing punishment by making it a batting paradise

The Rawalpindi Test began with mourning Rodney Marsh. Who knew that Test would bring back memories of the late wicketkeeper. Australia and Pakistan played the Faisalabad Test 42 years ago today. He is such a wicket that one innings of two teams did not end in five days. Greg Chappell, the captain of the visiting team, got annoyed and handed the ball to 11 members of the team. Rodney Marsh took off his gloves and turned his hand over in 10 overs. However, there was no profit, Marsh did not get any wicket.

Although he did not get Marsh, South Africa’s Boucher got the wicket with only 6 balls. English Alfred Littleton got 4 wickets with only 46 balls! Ajay Ratra is the most backward from this side. The Indian wicketkeeper was wicketless in just 1 over.

Regular bowlers are not able to cut any marks, there is no hope to see the result in the match – only in such a situation the wicketkeepers get a chance to see the ball in their hands. The Rawalpindi Test brings back memories of four wicketkeepers bowling in four incidents in which 11 members of a team bowled. No, neither Mohammad Rizwan nor Alex Carey took the ball. Neither Babar Azam nor Pat Cummins could be Chappell or Sourav Ganguly. However, the kind of batting paradise that Rawalpindi’s wicket has turned out to be can be a source of danger for this field.

The batsmen of the two teams celebrated in the first Test of the series. In the first four days, 925 runs were scored, only 11 wickets fell. Today, on the fifth day, Australia lost the remaining 3 wickets of the first innings to make only 10 runs. However, in the second innings of Pakistan, everyone can feel that the pitch has no contribution. At the time of writing, Pakistan had scored 169 in the second innings. Australia could not take any wicket till 54 overs.

Such a batting-friendly wicket may call a happy ban in the minds of the batsmen, but it is not good news for anyone expecting a result. Ranjan Madugalle is the match referee in this Test. He had earlier given a ‘bad’ rating to Melbourne’s wicket during the 2016 Ashes. The wicket was criticized by the then Australian captain Steve Smith himself. Smith, who is touring this time, did not directly criticize, but explained that there is no point in playing on a wicket that is’ a dead wicket. There is no speed and bounce for pacers in the wicket. No good bounce, no too much speed. As Smith thinks of the wicket, so does Madugalle. At the end of the fifth day of the Rawalpindi Test, Madugalle will give his rating about this wicket today. In the current state of the game, it is reasonable for him to give the pitch rating ‘bad’. And getting a ‘bad’ rating means he will add three demerit points to the venue’s forehead. No venue can host an international match for 12 months if it gets five demerit points.

Rawalpindi, which is halfway through the fifth day, has taken only 14 wickets so far.

According to ICC rules, ‘Test match wickets must have sim, bounce, spin in different situations and the ball must reach the wicket-keeper. So that the batsmen and bowlers did not get equal opportunity in the match. If possible, give extra benefits to the bowlers. A wicket will get a bad rating only when there is very little or no seam movement or the ball does not bounce or spin in any part of the match. As a result, the possibility of bowlers competing in a bat-ball fight is lost.