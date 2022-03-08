Pakistan is not a slave to the West: Imran Khan

Western envoys in Islamabad have called on Pakistan to condemn Russia’s aggression in neighboring Ukraine. Prime Minister Imran Khan has sharply criticized the statement.

In response to a call from Western envoys, Imran Khan said, “Do they (Westerners) think we are their slaves?” According to Reuters, on March 1, 22 diplomatic missions, including European Union (EU) member states, issued a joint statement.

The statement called on Western diplomats to support a resolution condemning Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine at a special session of the UN General Assembly.

According to Reuters, it is not uncommon for Western diplomats to make such a joint statement in public. Last Sunday, Imran Khan said at a political rally, ‘What do you think of us? We will do whatever your servant tells you to do. ‘

Earlier, a draft resolution was tabled in the UN Security Council on February 25 criticizing the Russian attack. India abstained from voting on the proposal. “I would like to ask the EU envoys if you can make such a statement in India as well,” Imran said.

The Pakistani prime minister also said that European countries did not condemn what India was doing in the Indian-controlled Kashmir Valley. “While Pakistan has suffered as a result of its support for the Western alliance NATO in Afghanistan, we have had to be criticized instead of being grateful,” Imran said.

Imran said Pakistan would remain neutral on the Ukraine issue. He pledged to work with those who will work to end the war between Ukraine and Russia. Imran Khan said, ‘Russia is our friend, the United States, Europe, China is also our friend. We will not take sides in this case.