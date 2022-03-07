Entertainment

'Pathan' is coming in January!

Shah Rukh Khan's next film is going to hit the theaters on January 25, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan has not been seen on the big screen for more than three years. From King Khan fans to Bollywood-loving viewers, he is eager to see her return to the silver screen.

Eventually everyone’s wait is about to end. Shah Rukh Khan’s next film “Pathan” is going to be released on January 25, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day of India.

Pathan movie teaser was published on Shah Rukh Khan’s verified account on social media Facebook on Wednesday (March 2). “I know it’s too late,” it said. But remember the day (date). The sending time is starting from now. ”

Pathan is set to be released as part of Yashraj Films’ 50th anniversary celebrations. The film will be released in Hindi as well as Tamil and Telugu. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone will also be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie “Pathan” directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra .

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in the movie “Zero”. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif were also seen with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie directed by Anand El Rai. Although the film failed miserably at the box office.

