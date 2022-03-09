World

Patriots sent by the USA are in Poland

The senior Pentagon official, who briefed a group of journalists on the course of the Russia-Ukraine war, said: ” said.

The official said that these systems were deployed purely for defensive purposes, in consultation with Poland and at their invitation.

14th day of occupation: Russia continues its attacks with unprecedented sanctions
Noting that the order to send these batteries was given by the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the official said that this shipment shows that the US is bound by its obligations under Article 5 of the NATO Treaty.

