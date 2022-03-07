World

Philippines raises consent for sex

The Philippines has enacted a law raising the age of consent for sexual intercourse from 12 to 18.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Philippines has the lowest age of consent in Nigeria after 11 years.

A 2015 study by UNICEF and the Center for Women’s Resources, a local non-governmental organization, found that 8 out of 10 rape victims in the Philippines were children. The study also found that 1 in 5 people aged 13 to 18 who took part in the study were victims of sexual violence. In addition, 1 in 25 women said they experienced forced sex during childhood marriages.

An organization called the National Union of People’s Lawyers provides legal assistance to poor and marginalized people in the Philippines. A spokesman for the group, Josale Danila, told Reuters: “We welcome the legislation. We hope it will protect minors from rape and sexual abuse. “

