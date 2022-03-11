Pink ball pushes Sri Lankan camp before Test

The day before the first day-night Test against India, Sri Lanka received bad news. Pathum Nisanka, the team’s top order batsman, has been ruled out of the match due to injury.

Nissanka is suffering from back injury. Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Koranaratne confirmed at a virtual press conference on Friday that he would not be available for the upcoming Test.

Mohali, who lost by an innings and 222 runs, could not play in the Test against Dushmantha Chamira. The right-arm pacer has yet to recover from an ankle injury.

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka starts on Saturday in Bangalore. Karinaratne said Chamira’s workload would be managed until the T20 World Cup in October. He will only be considered for a limited overs match at this time after recovering from injury.

Losing Nisanka is a big blow for Sri Lanka. He played the highest innings of 61 runs in the first innings in Mohali. It was the team’s highest individual innings in two innings. Earlier, he scored 75 runs in the second match of the T20 series.

Lahiru Kumar suffered a hamstring strain while bowling in the first innings of the first Test. He left the field immediately. The pacer did not bowl even after batting. He has not yet recovered from that injury. Karunaratne told the press conference that they will not get him in the next match.