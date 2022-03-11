Players Championship: TPC Sawgrass evacuated as thunderstorms roll into Florida

England’s Tommy Fleetwood made a superb start to the Players Championship as thunderstorms saw the evacuation of TPC Sawgrass and Ian Poulter sprinted to complete his round before darkness.

Fleetwood shot a six-under-par 66 to share the lead with American Tom Hoge but more than half the field were unable to finish their opening rounds.

However, further disruption is expected with more heavy rain and electrical storms forecast.

They were able to play three holes in brilliant sunshine before darkness fell.

At the other side of the course, Poulter was galloping round the lake on the iconic par-three 17th ‘island hole’ to huge cheers in an attempt to ensure a lie-in on Friday.

He had knocked his tee shot to three feet and with the minimum of fuss, holed his birdie putt. The Englishman then raced to the 18th tee, knowing that if he hit his drive before the closing siren, he would be able to complete the hole.

Three hours later, darker clouds rolled in and the threat of electrical storms took everyone off the course as heavy rain fell.

“I was quite happy when the delay came,” said Fleetwood, who had started his round on the 10th. “You knew it was coming at some point.”

He returned to hole a 10-foot birdie putt on the second, explaining that he was “lucky” that the practice putting green was just 20 yards from the second green.

“It worked out really well; to be able to practice a similar putt and then walk straight over to the green and hit it. That putt was a great way to get going again.”