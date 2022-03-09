Poland and the United States disagree on how to supply warplanes to Ukraine

The United States has rejected Poland’s offer to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a US air base in Germany. Washington says the proposal raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance. News from The Guardian.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been urging Western leaders to send warplanes to strengthen Ukraine’s air force and strengthen the country’s defense against Russian attacks. The proposal to supply Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets came from Warsaw last Tuesday amid their reluctance and ongoing discussions.

According to Poland’s proposal, the MiG-29 fighter jets will be delivered to the US airfield in Ramstein, Germany. Then they will be sent to Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateus Morawiki said: “Any decision on the supply of offensive weapons must be taken unanimously by NATO members. That’s why we agreed to give all of our jet fighters to Rammstein. But we will not take any action on our own, because we are not a party to this war.

But Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the proposal to fly warplanes from US-NATO bases in Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia was a matter of grave concern to the entire NATO alliance.

The Western military alliance, NATO, has said it does not want a direct confrontation with Moscow. US President Joe Biden has also ruled out sending US troops directly to fight in Ukraine. The Pentagon says the president’s announcement applies to land as well as air. The United States will not conduct any mission in the air.

“The United States is unprepared for the offer,” said Victoria Nuland, the US secretary of state for political affairs. As far as I know, this has not been discussed with the United States before Poland