Poland: the European Convention on Human Rights “incompatible” with the Constitution

The Polish Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday 10 March once again that the European Convention on Human Rights was partly incompatible with the Polish Constitution, launching a new challenge to European justice.

The Constitutional Court, appointed for the most part by the Polish nationalist-populist power, questioned the compatibility with supreme law of article 6 of the Convention which guarantees everyone the right to a fair trial by an independent tribunal. and impartial. The court thus refused the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and the national courts the right to ” review the constitutionality and compatibility with the Convention of laws relating to the organization of the judiciary, the jurisdiction of courts, as well as the law establishing the organization, procedures and mode of election of the members of the National Council of the Judiciary», a key body of the Polish legal system. In November, the Polish Constitutional Court had already rejected a judgment of the ECHR, based on the same Convention and handed down in May, which called into question the legality of the appointment of judges to the said Constitutional Court.