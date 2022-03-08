Poland to supply MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

If the United States wants, Poland will deploy all its MiG-29 fighter jets to US air bases in Germany. The Polish Foreign Ministry said the planes would be deployed there to supply Ukraine. This information was given in a report of CNN News on Wednesday.

At the same time, Poland requested the United States to supply the country with a number of used aircraft with “operational capabilities”. Poland is ready to buy these planes immediately at any cost.

In a statement, the Polish government called on all NATO member states that have MiG-29s to take similar action.

A senior U.S. defense official told CNN that they had seen the Polish government’s announcement but had nothing to do with it.