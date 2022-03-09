Polish team provides support vehicles to help Ukrainian refugees at the expense of its own race calendar

he Polish continental team HRE Mazowsze Serce Polski Team has shown its best side. The Polish team, which only has Poland in the selection, has been steadily building the team in recent years. But if a neighbor is in need, you help him.

HRE Mazowsze Serce Polski Team decided to lend its support in the way they can do the most for the Ukrainian refugees. It sacrifices its race starts to send team vehicles to the border to help transport refugees further through Poland. In addition, seven young Ukrainian riders were welcomed to the team. They are coached and given the opportunity to develop further within the team.

“This is a very difficult situation for us, but there are things that are important and more important,” the Polish team stated on their Facebook page. “We have decided to give up the start in the Visit Friesland Eleven Cities Race. Today, four of our buses took Ukrainian residents to different places in Poland. We help as much as we can, this is the main goal for us today. The funds that would be spent for the first starts will be allocated to the “Ukraine project”. We believe we are doing the right thing, we have many Ukrainian friends from the cycling environment and that is what we are focusing on today.