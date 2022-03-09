Poseidon, the Russian nuclear torpedo that challenges the West’s weapons arsenal

Poseidon, the Russian nuclear torpedo has an intercontinental range

The Russian super torpedo also known as status 6 would carry a high-power nuclear warhead

The Poseidon will have unlimited range and a top speed of 200 km/h.Western weapons experts speak of the Russian super torpedo, Poseidon , being undetectable and capable of traveling a distance from continent to continent under water carrying a nuclear warhead . Vladimir Putin’s nuclear ‘ superweapon’ is undetectable by sonar and a challenge to the West.