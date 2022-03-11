Pregnant Rihanna snatched all the light

Paris Fashion Week is one of the top four fashion weeks in the world. At this moment, this fashion week seems to be ignited by Rihanna. Discussions are going on about Rihanna, blurring everything else in the fashion world.

The 34-year-old American pop star has taken all the light on herself by setting foot in Paris, France. She walked the runway in Dior’s maternity attire. Wearing a set of black underwear. He wore a light black leather coat. And the feet were knee-high black boots. Several chains on the neck, necklace and dark lipstick on the lips. The best fashion magazines in the world have ruled that the way she portrays her motherhood, dress and personality on the runway of Paris Fashion Week is incomparable.

People magazine wrote, ‘The way Rihanna appeared and walked with the baby bump is amazing. Rihanna is confident all the time. But this time, it is as if he has matched all his own. Over time, he looks more confident and enchanting. She is showing the world how to present pregnancy with fashion and style.

The reason that Rihanna is so popular is not only because of her unique neck, but also because of her fashion sense and personality. It became even clearer after the revelation that she was pregnant. The singer and businessman was also a highlight at New York Fashion Week before Paris. He also appeared there with his own beauty brand Fenty Beauty. That day he wore a glittering green (lime green) top and pink pants.

Rihanna caught the first paparazzi on camera while she was pregnant on the streets of New York, USA. Rihanna showed off her baby bump by unbuttoning her pink overcoat in the bitter cold. With blue denim and huge long necklace. Every time she appeared in public during her pregnancy, she was accompanied by her boyfriend, American rapper Asap Rocky.

This is going to be the first mother of 34-year-old singer and millionaire Rihanna. She is one of the richest women in the world. According to the latest information from Forbes Magazine, his total wealth is 1.7 billion dollars or 14 thousand 611 crore rupees.