Pregnant Rihanna snatched all the light

The 34-year-old American pop star has taken all the light on herself by setting foot in Paris, France. She walked the runway in Dior’s maternity attire. Wearing a set of black underwear. He wore a light black leather coat. And the feet were black boots up to the knees. Several chains on the neck, necklace and dark lipstick on the lips. The best fashion magazines in the world have ruled that the way she portrays her motherhood, dress and personality on the runway of Paris Fashion Week is incomparable.