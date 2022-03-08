News

Premier League: The Premier League has severed ties with Russia’s broadcasting partner

All the clubs in the Premier League have agreed to sever ties with Russia’s broadcasting partner . They have severed ties with Rambler, the broadcasting partner of the Premier League in Russia. The Premier League has also promised 1 million euros in financial aid to Ukraine.

The Premier League has condemned Russia’s decision to declare war on Ukraine . The league’s ‘Disaster Emergency Committee’ has said it will help keep football clubs and footballers in Ukraine out of trouble.

From now on, footballers and support staff will wear special bands in every game of the Premier League. They will show support for Ukraine before the start of the game. Apart from that, the message ‘Football is together’ will be written on the big screen in the field. The message will be written on the blue-yellow color of the national flag of Ukraine. Premier League broadcast partners around the world have been told to spread the message.

