President of Israel on a visit to Turkey

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has arrived in Turkey on a two-day visit. The visit is being held at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Before leaving for Turkey, the Israeli president said there were ups and downs between Israel and Turkey. But in the workplace, mutual respect is the key to resurrecting this relationship.

The news of the Israeli president’s visit to Turkey has surprised many people, which occupies the Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site for Muslims.

Protests erupted in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday. A large number of banners and festoons saying, “We do not want to see Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Turkey.”

Turkey’s Erdogan government has repeatedly called for the protection of Palestinian rights. However, observers say that despite the Turkish government’s criticism of Israel, in reality it has always maintained relations with the occupiers and has not taken any effective action against Israel.

In January, Erdogan announced after a phone conversation with the Israeli president that Isaac Herzog would visit Turkey.

Erdogan also proposed building a gas pipeline from Zionist Israel to Europe through Turkey. The Israeli president said he would discuss the issue with Erdogan during his visit.

Israel is working tirelessly to occupy Palestinian territory and wipe out all Palestinians. That is why the Muslims of the world do not like the relations of any Muslim country with the occupiers.

