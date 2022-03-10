Presidential Spokesperson Kalın evaluated Turkey’s mediation efforts

Speaking about Turkey’s mediation between Ukraine and Russia, Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said: “When you are in such a war, multi-layered diplomacy is always important, useful and critical to minimize the damage of the war and to stop the aggression of the war sooner or later.”

Kalin made statements about Turkey’s mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine in the live broadcast of CNN International.

Stating that they see the meeting hosted by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Antalya as a step that will lay the groundwork for a comprehensive and strategic negotiation for more political negotiations between the leaders, Kalın said: