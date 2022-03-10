World

Presidential Spokesperson Kalın evaluated Turkey’s mediation efforts

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 2 hours ago
0 Less than a minute

Speaking about Turkey’s mediation between Ukraine and Russia, Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said: “When you are in such a war, multi-layered diplomacy is always important, useful and critical to minimize the damage of the war and to stop the aggression of the war sooner or later.”

Kalin made statements about Turkey’s mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine in the live broadcast of CNN International.

Stating that they see the meeting hosted by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Antalya as a step that will lay the groundwork for a comprehensive and strategic negotiation for more political negotiations between the leaders, Kalın said:

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 2 hours ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Kevin Robin

Kevin Robin

Related Articles

Photo of Military operation in Ukraine. Online

Military operation in Ukraine. Online

1 hour ago
Photo of Zelensky said that chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were not developed in Ukraine

Zelensky said that chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were not developed in Ukraine

1 hour ago
Photo of Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced: 200,000 Ukrainians returned to defend their country

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced: 200,000 Ukrainians returned to defend their country

2 hours ago
Photo of North Korea tests ballistic missile once again

North Korea tests ballistic missile once again

2 hours ago
Back to top button