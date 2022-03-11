Prince in the war debate

William recently visited a cultural center in Ukraine with his wife Kate in London. “Europe is not familiar with the picture of such wars and bloodshed,” he said of the current situation in Ukraine. We are on their side. “

Recalling the history of colonialism in Europe and Britain, a netizen commented on Twitter, “Prince William is trying to say that war and bloodshed are normal in Asia and Africa. Not in Europe. ‘ Calling William’s remarks “annoying and racist,” another wrote, “Prince William, your forefathers have invaded country after country, plundering, colonizing, and committing genocide.” Build your country with war. That is what history says. ‘ Another netizen posted a list of wars in Europe on Google. The prince was insulted by recalling the history of the two world wars as well as the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s that killed 100,000 people, genocide, and so on.

The Ukraine-Russia war has sparked multiple controversies. Earlier, the presidents of Bulgaria and Poland were criticized for making blatant remarks about Ukrainian refugees. “We are ready to give asylum to as many refugees as we can from Ukraine,” he said. Because they are not like other refugees. They are educated, intelligent people. ‘ Not only state leaders, but also blue-eyed and golden-haired people have been killed on the battlefield.