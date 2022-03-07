Priyanka Chopra appeals for help to innocent people in Ukraine

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has described the situation in Ukraine, which was devastated by the Russian invasion, as “tragic” and called for help for innocent people in the war zone.

In that post, Priyanka shared a video of Nao This News from the United States about the public life of the war-torn Ukrainians. There, panicked people are gathering at the subway station to save their lives.

The film star, who has been UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador since 2016, said: “The situation in Ukraine is dire.

“Innocent people are afraid of losing their lives and the lives of their loved ones. They are trying to escape from this uncertainty. ”

Former Miss World Priyanka said on social media about this critical situation, “It is difficult to understand how the situation in this civilized world can reach such a tragic stage.

“It simply came to our notice then. … there are innocent people in that war zone. They are just like you and me. ”

“I am sure the government is trying its best to bring them back. I request the Indian Embassy to take alternative measures to bring them back and pray for their safety. ”

Indian actress Richa Chadda has also spoken out on Twitter about the war in Eastern Europe.