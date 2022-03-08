News

Proteas gave a strong team for Bangladesh series

The South African Cricket Board has announced the squad for the one-day series against Bangladesh with eight cricketers who have signed contracts with the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, pacers Enrique Norkia and Sisanda Malaga will not be able to play against the Tigers due to injuries.

The Proteas’ ODI series against Bangladesh will run from March 18 to 23. IPL will start from March 26. This year’s IPL has a three-day mandatory quarantine. The eight cricketers will miss the opening match of the IPL in the ODI series against the Tigers.

Even then they have been included in the ODI series squad. The eight cricketers are Kagisu Rabada, Quinton Ki Kok, Resi Van der Dusson, Lungi Ngidi, Tabrez Shamsi, Aiden Markram, Marco Johnson and Dwayne Pretorius.

