PSG or Real Madrid – who will go to the last eight?

PSG won the first leg 1-0 at home. The two teams will play again in the second leg of the last 16 at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu today.

By the way, this time in the Champions League, there is no extra goal advantage or away goal rule in the opponent’s field. In other words, if there is equality between the two legs, those who have more goals will go to the next round.

The match will start at 2 pm Bangladesh time. Who will win today? Who will go to the last eight?

Will Real bridge the gap once again in the Champions League? Or will Messi-Neymar-Mbappe keep alive the dream of PSG looking for their first Champions League?