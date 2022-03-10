PSG owner and FIFA secretary general jailed for corruption

Nasser Al Khelaifi, chairman of French club Paris Saint-Germain, has been sentenced to 26 months in prison for allegedly buying the FIFA World Cup broadcast rights. A court in Belinzona, Switzerland, handed down the verdict. Born in Qatar, Khelaifi is influential not only on the football map of Asia but also in Europe.

He was punished for taking the rights of the 2026 and 2030 World Cups by bribing Khelaifi’s organization Bain Sports. Former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke has also been sentenced to 35 months in prison.

Fifagate scandal is a hot topic in the football world. Sepp Blatter, then president of FIFA, was banned in 2015 for allegedly offering to host the World Cup in exchange for money. UEFA President Michel Platini also lost his post.

FIFA corruption in the discussion again. This time the name of any new officer did not come. Jerome Valcke, a longtime secretary general of Blatter’s committee, has been named. Nasser Al Khelaifi, chairman of French club PSG, is going to face.

Bain Sports, a media group owned by Khelaifi, bought the broadcasting rights to the 2026 and 2030 FIFA World Cups with a bribe. Such allegations are quite old. Khelaifi was acquitted by a Swiss federal court in 2020 after a four-year investigation.

However, the plaintiffs were not satisfied with the verdict and appealed. A court in Belinzona, Switzerland, has sentenced Khelaifi to 28 months in prison after a lengthy judicial process. Former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valle has been sentenced to 35 months in prison.