Putin accuses Ukraine of genocide

Kevin Robin 3 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of genocide. At the same time, he said his war in Ukraine was aimed at “demilitarizing the country and bringing them out of Nazi ideology.”

Putin claims that Ukraine is carrying out “genocide” against Russian-speaking people in Donetsk and Luhansk.

Ukraine’s military has been fighting Russian-backed separatists there since 2014.

The incident sparked widespread clashes in the region. It killed about 14,000 people, including army members, civilians and rebel fighters.

Russia launches military operation in Ukraine on February 24. A few days before the start of the campaign, Putin said, “What is happening now in Donbass is genocide.” But critics say Putin is trying to justify Russian aggression in Ukraine.

