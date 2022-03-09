Putin could be a US star caught with marijuana

There are fears that Brittany Greiner, a US women’s basketball player, could be a diplomatic ploy for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Greiner, who was arrested on drug charges, could face up to 10 years in prison in Russia. The United States has imposed sanctions on Russia over its attacks on Ukraine. Russia will use Griner in response to concerns from US officials.

Former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia and Ukraine Evelyn Farkas told Yahoo Sports: “If we want to get him out of jail, Russia will give him some conditions. There may be a proposal to exchange prisoners. They can use us to make threats or to blackmail us into doing something or not doing something. Either way, they see it as an advantage. ‘

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Grinner’s agent Lindsay Kolas also acknowledged her client’s predicament: “We know the whereabouts of Brittany Grinner in Russia, and we are in regular contact with her lawyer in Russia, her family, her party and the WNBA and NBA. And we can’t comment in detail on the ongoing legal process. But we are working to bring him back home.

According to Russian media Interfax, Greiner landed at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport from New York. When the skilled dog showed interest in his bag while searching for drugs, the customs officer found a e-cigarette in the bag using a fluoroscopic device.

Greiner traveled to Russia to play for UMMC Yezterinberg in the girls’ Euro League. The star has won four titles in the team since 2016. Playing for this team, he earns more than 1 million dollars per season. Greiner last played for the team on January 29. Then there was a two-week break in the league.

Because of the attack on Ukraine, most countries are severing ties with Russia financially and politically. On February 11, Joe Biden’s government advised Americans in Ukraine to leave the country, saying there could be an attack at any time.

Like Griner in Russia, many U.S. basketball stars who went to play at the WNBA have returned home in a hurry following Biden’s warning.

Carrying marijuana is a punishable offense in Russia. Carrying up to 6 grams of cannabis is punishable by 15 days in jail. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Meanwhile, many are thinking of Griner being gay in his personal life. Because Vladimir Putin has already introduced strict anti-gay laws in Russia.