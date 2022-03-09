Putin is discussing the effects of the sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin is discussing the impact of a series of Western sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine issue. He will meet the country’s officials on Thursday. There will be discussions on ways to reduce the impact of sanctions. A statement from the Kremlin, the Russian president’s office, confirmed the matter. Reuters, a UK-based news outlet, reported the news on Wednesday.

Russia, meanwhile, has accused the United States of waging an economic war. The Kremlin made the allegations on Wednesday, a day after the United States imposed sanctions on Russia over its oil, gas and coal imports. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was reviewing the response to the sanctions.

Russia is facing its worst crisis since the collapse of the former Soviet Union in 1991. A series of Western sanctions over the Russian aggression in Ukraine has hit almost the entire financial and corporate system of the country. In that case, Putin will hold a meeting with officials on Thursday to discuss ways to reduce sanctions.