Putin is taking control of foreign companies that have left Russia

Photo of Kevin Robin Kevin Robin Send an email 6 hours ago
Organizations that have withdrawn from Russia following the imposition of sanctions could be taken over by the government. Russian President Vladimir Putin made the announcement on Thursday.

According to the BBC, Putin said Russia could “introduce foreign management” in the case of companies that have stopped production. They will then be handed over to those who show interest in running these institutions. “We will find a legitimate way to take this step,” he said.

