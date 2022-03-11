Putin is using Israel to save his own interests

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Moscow at a time when Russian forces were launching a major offensive in Ukraine. After the Moscow tour, he went to Berlin.

It is not unreasonable to expect that Bennett can mediate in the establishment of peace. Because he is qualified to talk openly with both Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Many commentators and analysts believe that the Israeli initiative was heroic. Through this, Israel has become one of the top countries in the world of powerful international mediators.

It has certainly benefited Israel in other areas of interest, including the cessation of Iran’s nuclear program. It has also brightened Bennett’s political image inside Israel.

Putin has done little to confront the United States and NATO in a show of strength and destructive power. From the very beginning, he has been a clear threat to the United States and NATO.

There is no doubt that Putin’s main goal is to overthrow President Zelensky of Ukraine and establish a puppet government of his choice.

If Putin had tried to use Bennett to convey this message to Zelensky, European leaders. And the Biden administration, it would not have been at all respectable for Bennett.

In such a situation, the main task of the mediator is to make the terms of the agreement acceptable to both and then to make an agreement. Since the two parties are not talking to each other, acting as a communication channel between the two parties is also a big task for the mediator.

In many cases mediators are much more actively involved. Many intermediaries offer their own creative alternatives to overcome the stalemate and also guarantee security or economic or other issues to both parties.