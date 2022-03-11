Putin ordered the firing on civilians , claiming Russian soldiers

The order to shoot at civilians came from Putin himself. Other cities, including Kharkiv, were similarly attacked. The residents were killed indiscriminately. A Russian army commander has made such a sensational claim in a video released on Thursday. He is currently being held captive by Ukrainian forces. Although the name has not been released, the platoon leader is heard saying in the video that his platoon set foot in Ukraine on February 24. They had clear instructions to occupy Kharkiv in just three days. He was also allowed to open fire indiscriminately on Asamatra residents. The excitement started as soon as the video was released.

15 days of war. Russian tanks just a few miles from the Ukrainian capital. Attacks are increasing in Kiev from both the east and the west. Irpin and the brewery have already been occupied. However, the attack has not stopped yet. Ukrainian forces have also taken the road to counter-ambush. A convoy of Russian tanks retreated because of him. In this situation, the foreign ministers of the two countries held face-to-face talks in Turkey. That meeting also did not find any solution. Ukraine offered a temporary ceasefire in 10 cities. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that there was no ceasefire. Earlier, Moscow made similar allegations against the United States.

“We have no plans to invade another country,” he said. I did not even attack Ukraine.Earlier in the day, Ukrainian troops demanded the recapture of the cities of Kharkiv and Derhachi. Kiev alleges Russia has destroyed 1 trillion worth of infrastructure in the war so far. 61 children have died.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also vocal about the Russia-Ukraine war. He also had a message to take the self-reliant India initiative forward on this issue.