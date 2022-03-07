Putin-rich tycoons worried about huge wealth

Following the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia’s sanctions against various government and non-government organizations have added to the list of wealthy people close to Putin. And the Western allies, including the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union (EU), are imposing sanctions on these millionaires.

According to the BBC, President Putin has been warning his allies about the situation for years. Putin said the United States and its allies should take action to protect themselves against such moves. But while some close to Putin have accepted the offer, many are investing their money abroad. Most of their companies are also listed on foreign stock exchanges. These elite businessmen are now fighting to protect their assets in the midst of massive economic sanctions.

The BBC’s Daniel Sandford reports on how many Russian millionaires have been affected by the sanctions so far. Here are some of the ones I found to be interesting:

Alisha Usmanov

Alisha Usmanov, one of President Putin’s favorite oligarchs. According to Forbes, Osmanov is one of the richest men in Russia with an estimated net worth of 1.6 billion. Born in Uzbekistan, Usmanov owns USM Holdings. The company covers a number of mining and telecom companies, including Megaphone, Russia’s second-largest mobile network. The EU imposed sanctions on him on 28 February. The United States and the United Kingdom later joined the group. Calling the ban unjust, Usmanov said all allegations against him were false.

Oleg Deripaksa

Oleg Deripaksa, one of Russia’s richest men, continued to amass wealth by investing in the aluminum industry in the 1990s. Founded an environmentally friendly fuel and metals company called N Plus. But when the United States imposed sanctions on him in 2006, the billionaire fell into a terrible financial crisis. To deal with the crisis, he sold 50 percent of his shares on the London Stock Exchange. As a result, his net worth fell from 28 billion to 3 billion (1 billion). The United States claims that delays are involved in money laundering, bribery, extortion and fraud. He is also accused of ordering the killing of a businessman. The ongoing Ukraine crisis, along with previous sanctions, has also become a source of danger for him. He called for an immediate end to hostilities in order to protect his remaining assets.

Eger Sechin

Eger Sechin is one of Vladimir Putin’s longtime loyal advisers. Most of the time he stays behind the scenes. Many consider Sechin to be one of Putin’s closest friends. Politicians, businessmen and bureaucrats in all three cases, Sachin had a foothold. Putin’s former deputy prime minister, Sechin, is currently a director of the state-owned oil company Rosneft. He is thought to have worked for the KGB, a Soviet intelligence agency.

The European Union imposed sanctions on Sechin on February 28. Later this week, France seized one of his luxury pleasure boats from the southern French port city of Marseille. It was seized by French customs officials as it was about to leave France due to a cash crunch.

And the United States imposed sanctions on him after occupying Crimea in 2014. The United States imposed new sanctions on him on February 24 after the start of the war in Ukraine. Although the amount of his total assets is unknown. As a result, it would be difficult for Westerners to find and confiscate his assets, even if they are banned. However, Sechin called the ban “completely unjust and illegal.”

Alexei Miller

Alexei Miller, a Russian billionaire, was Putin’s aide in the Foreign Affairs Committee in St. Petersburg’s mayor’s office in the 1990s. Later, in 2001, he was appointed to run the state-owned company Gazprom. At the time, many suspected that Miller had made a lot of money through corruption.

However, the United States has no information about his total assets. United States blacklisted him in 2014. Miller, however, said he was proud of the allegations from the United States. That means he is doing everything right.

Peter Aven and Mikhail Friedman

Peter Aven and Mikhail Friedman are close associates of President Putin. Together they founded Alpha, Russia’s largest private bank. The pair invested about 50 percent in Luxembourg-based company Letter One about 10 years ago. Letter One seized about 2.2 billion (22 billion) worth of shares in the company this week in compliance with EU sanctions. However, Putin warned in 2016 that their future sanctions would protect their assets. Regarding the recent sanctions, the two Russian billionaires said that the EU allegations were a product of intentional, false and conspiratorial theories.

Roman Abramovich

Roman Abramovich is the owner of British football club Chelsea FC. He is one of Russia’s elite millionaires. The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have not yet blacklisted Roman Abramovich. Although Westerns and European countries ban many of Russia’s Putin-affiliated elites so far.

There is a lot of debate in the Russian Kremlin (Putin’s office and residence) about how influential he is. Some have suggested that he was just keeping up with Putin. Others say he has close financial and political ties to Putin. However, if the ban is imposed, his assets worth around Tk 1,240 crore could be confiscated. Under such circumstances, he now wants to sell Chelsea for three billion pounds.