Putin sees how strong we are: Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold talks soon and end the aggression in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said. Russia’s military is facing stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces, President Zelensky said in a statement from the country’s military.

“I think he (Putin) can see that we are strong,” Jelensky said in an interview with Kiev. We need some more time. ‘

Asked how the war would end, Zelensky replied, “How can this war be ended? Negotiations are the only way to end the war.

Asked what message he would like to send to Putin, the Ukrainian president said: “I will only tell him (Putin) to stop this war. Start the discussion. ‘