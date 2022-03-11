Putin warns against Western sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the West against imposing sanctions on Russia. On Thursday, he said sanctions against his country would hit back at the West. He called for higher prices for food and fuel in the West. Putin said Moscow would solve its own problems and emerge stronger.

Putin claimed that there was no alternative to a “special military operation” in Ukraine. He said Russia was not a country that would compromise its sovereignty for some economic benefits.

“These sanctions would be imposed in any case,” Putin told a Russian government meeting. “There are some questions, problems and adversities but we have overcome them in the past and we will overcome them again,” he said.

“Ultimately, all of this will enhance our independence, self-reliance and sovereignty,” Putin said in a televised address.

In a statement issued two weeks after the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin sought to portray Western sanctions as their defeat. And he wants to reassure Russian citizens that his country can overcome this “economic war.”

Putin said Moscow supplies about one-third of Europe’s gas. He said that despite the US imposing sanctions on Russia, it would continue to export because of its obligations under the agreement.

“They have announced that they will not allow Russian oil to enter the US market,” Putin said. Prices have risen there, inflation is unprecedented, reaching historic highs. They are trying to blame us for their mistakes. We don’t really have to do anything about it. ‘