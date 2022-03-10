Putin: West is trying to blame Russia for its own mistakes

While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, Russian President Putin made important statements regarding the sanctions decisions taken against Russia at the government meeting today.

After the US banned oil imports from Russia, he said at a government meeting that Russia was sticking to its obligations on energy supply.

According to the last minute news of Reuters, Putin said, “The West is trying to blame Russia for its own mistakes,” regarding the sanctions. “The West is deceiving even its own population,” Putin said. continued with his words. “Russia will calmly solve its problems,” Putin said.

Noting that the sanctions imposed by the West created some difficulties, Putin said, “We will solve this situation.