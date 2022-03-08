Questions about wicket or yard, draw pindi test

There is a difference between the heavens and the earth. Rawalpindi Test wicket is also the best batting paradise. Only 14 wickets in the five-day test! Batting for almost three days, the host Pakistan lost 4 wickets. Australia were bowled out for one innings after batting for two days. Fruit estimated; The Pindi Test has been drawn.

This question is being raised about the ‘wicket or yard’ pindi test. The question was raised by the Pakistani media itself. It is doubtful that the wicket of Rawalpindi could get the demerit point of ICC. The ICC will monitor the matter as soon as the match referee reports.

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq scored a century in two innings. Photo: Twitter

But after 24 years, when Australia visited Pakistan, there was a different frenzy about the Pindi Test. Pakistan team has fast bowlers like Shahin Shah, Harris Rauf and Nasim Shah. Nauman Ali and Sadin Khan are in the spin attack. Meanwhile Pat Cummins, Joss Hazlewood. The batting line-up of the two teams is very strong