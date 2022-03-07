Ramos must go to Madrid with the team: Pochettino

The companion was injured when he came from Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos has yet to recover from a leg injury. The star defender may not be able to play against the former club this time as he has returned to the field for a while. However, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that he will be with the team on the tour of Madrid for the return leg of the Champions League, even if he does not play.

PSG will play against Real next Wednesday in the return leg of the challenge to reach the quarter-finals on the best stage of Europe. Before that, they will play in League One on Saturday.

However, with the exception of four days of fighting against the European champions, the Nice match was naturally left behind in the discussion. That is why the topic of Real match came up again and again in the press conference on Friday.

Whether or not the Spaniard will be able to play against the former club for the first time since joining PSG as a ‘free agent’ in last summer’s transfer window is also a matter of interest to many. Pochettino replied with time.

“She is OK. But one thing is clear: a person like Sergio can add experience to a Champions League match. He was the captain of Real Madrid and played there for 18 years. As a result, he can give good advice to his teammates. ”

“Whether he plays or not, if he goes there with the team, it will be good for him. It’s the same with other players who are injured or banned. ”

PSG has won the first leg at home and won 1-0. If you can keep the gap, the club in Paris will get the ticket for the next step.